Even affluent neighbourhoods want mohalla clinics: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said people residing in the affluent colonies in the national capital are requesting him to set up government-run mohalla clinics in their neighbourhoods.

“People often say that government hospitals are for the poor. Now in Delhi, even the middle class and the upper middle class have started coming to government hospitals. Such are the medical facilities that we provide for free to both the rich and the poor. I went to attend an RWA meting in Greater Kailash, which is inhabited by the rich people. Imagine, they asked me if I could start two mohalla clinics in their locality,” said Kejriwal, also the national convener for the AAP, at a public gathering in East Delhi’s Kondli.

He said his government has solved the electricity crisis in Delhi and added that inverter shops have shut down and the sale of generators has dropped after the Aam Aadmi Party came to power.

“Four years ago, Delhi fought the Modi wave and voted the Aam Aadmi Party – giving BJP only three seats and giving us 67. It is for that precious vote of yours that hospitals and schools in Delhi have improved, the electricity crisis has been solved and the rates of generators have dropped,” he said.

Kejriwal attacked the BJP, referring to the tussle between his government and the BJP-led Centre and asked for full statehood. He further explained to the crowd how full statehood for Delhi, the primary poll plank of the party, can lead to further improvement of Delhi in the areas of law and order, infrastructure, healthcare, housing, education, jobs and providing 85% reservation for Delhi residents in government jobs and colleges.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 01:37 IST