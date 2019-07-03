Fed up with frequent fights, man kills his two wives; arrested

Police on Tuesday arrested a man who allegedly murdered his two wives because he was tired of their frequent fights, at their house in southeast Delhi’s Jaitpur last week.

The man, who had fled to his native village in Araria in Bihar with his 13-year-old son, was arrested when he returned to Delhi and was heading to Bara Hindu Rao to take refuge at a relative’s place.

The murder was discovered last Thursday when residents of a building in Jaitpur called the police to report a stench emanating from a locked room.

The police said 35-year-old labourer Jamshed Alam lived in the room on rent with his two wives Ismat Parveen (34) and Jabeena (45). They broke open the door and found the bodies of the two women inside.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said his teams learnt that Alam had fled with his and Jabeena’s 13-year-old son.

“We checked CCTV footage that showed him leaving. We found he belongs to Araria in Bihar. Our teams were sent to Araria,” the DCP said.

Late Monday night, they received input that Alam got wind of the police searching for him in Araria and fled, Biswal said. “We got information Alam will head to a relative’s place in Bara Hindu Rao on Tuesday. We conducted an early morning raid and arrested him, he said.

A senior officer probing the case said Alam admitted he killed his two wives. “He said he was fed up of the frequent fights between the two women. He said last Thursday when he intervened in a fight, the younger one, Parveen, assaulted him. Agitated, he pinned her down and tied her legs with a chunni and strangled her to death,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

The officer said when Alam realised Jabeena had seen her kill Parveen, he tried to pacify her. “When she raised an alarm, he killed her. He said his son was playing outside with his friends at that time. He then packed his belongings, called his son and left the house,” the officer said.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 03:52 IST