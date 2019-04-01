Fighting all alone to get statehood for Delhi: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his party is single-handedly fighting for a full statehood status to Delhi, even as party’s women’s wing launched a ‘metro campaign’ urging people to support the demand.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, “Delhi’s honour is incomplete, and it will be fulfilled by full statehood. AAP alone is fighting for the honour and rights of Delhiites. The struggle of the people of Delhi received support from West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh today. Mamata didi and Chandrababu ji have declared that they will make Delhi a full state.” Kejriwal’s tweet came after he, along with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee addressed a mega rally in Visakhapatnam on Sunday evening.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 03:46 IST