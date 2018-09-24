Today in New Delhi, India
Fire breaks out at plastic bag factory in Delhi

Fire tenders were rushed immediately and the blaze was doused within 40 minutes.

No casualties were reported in the fire that broke out in a plastic bags factory in Delhi on September 24, 2018. (Representational Photo)(HT File Photo )

A fire broke out Monday at a factory of plastic bags in Samaipur Badli Industrial area, the Delhi Fire Service said.

A call about the fire was received at 7:20 am and immediately four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused within 40 minutes, a senior officer of Delhi Fire Service said.

No injury or casualties were reported, he said.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

