Fire breaks out at plastic bag factory in Delhi
Fire tenders were rushed immediately and the blaze was doused within 40 minutes.delhi Updated: Sep 24, 2018 14:40 IST
A fire broke out Monday at a factory of plastic bags in Samaipur Badli Industrial area, the Delhi Fire Service said.
A call about the fire was received at 7:20 am and immediately four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused within 40 minutes, a senior officer of Delhi Fire Service said.
No injury or casualties were reported, he said.
The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.
First Published: Sep 24, 2018 14:39 IST