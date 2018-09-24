Fire breaks out at plastic bag factory in Delhi

A fire broke out Monday at a factory of plastic bags in Samaipur Badli Industrial area, the Delhi Fire Service said.

A call about the fire was received at 7:20 am and immediately four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused within 40 minutes, a senior officer of Delhi Fire Service said.

No injury or casualties were reported, he said.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

