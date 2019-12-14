Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Mundka,12 fire trucks at spot

delhi

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 07:53 IST

Just days after Anaj Mandi fire, in which 43 people were killed, another fire broke out this morning in West Delhi’s Mundka area, reported news agency ANI.

Twelve fire trucks have been rushed to the spot.

The fire department said that last Sunday’s accident was one of Delhi’s worst fire accidents.

On June 13, 1997, a fire that started from a transformer in the basement of Uphaar cinema complex caused 59 deaths.