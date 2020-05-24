Flights resume from Monday: How Covid-19 will change Delhi airport
The flight services are resuming from Monday after an order by the central government. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Union government had restricted all modes of travel including air travel since March 25.
A day before the flights resume, here is a look at what a flyer arriving at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport’s Terminal 3 can expect in the wake of Covid-19.
Outside the terminal
• Outside the terminal, passengers can check-in through kiosk
• After web check-in, the passenger heads towards the airline-allowed entry gate. A guard will check the flyer’s temperature and status on Aarogya Setu app. If they don’t have the app, the flyers will have to fill out a self-declaration form.
Entering the airport
• A security person behind a glass curtain will check the boarding passes and identity cards.
• The passenger then heads to the terminal and goes through a thermal scanner.
• Carpets are soaked in sanitising chemicals to ensure shoes are disinfected.
• Hand sanitisers will be placed at gates for use by flyers.
Baggage scanning
• Before entering the terminal, passengers will put their luggage in a sanitising machine where the bags will be treated with ultraviolet radiation to sanitise them.
Check-in
• The passenger heads to check-in counters where they can opt for self baggage check-in.
• Baggage tags will no longer be issued, and passengers will get an SMS to confirm luggage check-in.
Security check
• The passengers moves to the security hold area with the one allowed ‘hand-bag’. Here, contactless screening will be conducted using metal detectors and security personnel will scan the boarding pass before allowing passenger to the boarding area.
At waiting area
• Shops in non-aero areas will adhere to stringent safety, health and hygiene rules. All F&B retail shops will be open and orders can be placed on apps or kiosks.
• Passengers will sit at alternate seats, with more seating space added.
• Drinking-water fountains will be foot-pedal operated and washrooms will be deep-cleaned regularly.
• On buses for boarding, only alternate seats to be used.