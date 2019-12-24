Fog, very poor AQI greet Delhi a day before Christmas, ‘severe’ cold days ahead

delhi

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 10:36 IST

National capital Delhi woke up to another chilly morning on Tuesday under the grip of cold wave.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is going to experience ‘severe’ cold days this week.

“Delhi is predicted to reel under severe cold days over at least the next four days. This is primarily because of the chilly northwesterly winds blowing over Delhi. The cold winds are travelling from the Western Himalayan Region where heavy snowing has been taking place. A layer of dense fog will also remain,” said an IMD scientist.

He added that cold wave conditions are predicted to set in over Delhi and neighbouring states after Christmas.

“Cold wave conditions are expected in Delhi on December 28-29. Delhi is likely to have clear skies on these days when the radiation cooling phenomenon results in lowering of night temperatures. Besides, the layer of fog has not allowed much sunlight to reach earth’s surface to warm it,” said another IMD scientist.

A layer of dense fog engulfed the capital on Tuesday morning, with visibility being reduced to less than 150 metres at 5.30 am. The forecast agency predicted that dense to very dense fog in the morning hours is very likely to prevail during the next few days.

The air quality index (AQI) plunged in Delhi on Tuesday remaining in the ‘very poor’ zone. The AQI was recorded 359 at 7.30 am, as against the overall AQI of 327 on Monday.

Weather experts have forecast that air quality will deteriorate over the next few days for slowing down of winds.

“Wind speed is expected to slow down. Besides, there is a forecast of dense fog, which will make the air heavier. This will trap pollutants closer to the ground,” said an IMD scientist.

On December 23, the minimum temperature that the Safdarjung area in national capital recorded was 8.3 degrees Celsius and the highest was 14.3 degrees Celsius.