e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi HC allows 16-year-old rape survivor to terminate pregnancy

Delhi HC allows 16-year-old rape survivor to terminate pregnancy

According to Section 3 of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, terminating a pregnancy is not permitted if the gestation period is more than 20 weeks.

delhi Updated: Aug 12, 2020 23:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The court passed the order while hearing a plea by the 16-year-old rape survivor. photo:pradeep gaur/mint
The court passed the order while hearing a plea by the 16-year-old rape survivor. photo:pradeep gaur/mint
         

The Delhi High Court on August 10 allowed a rape victim, a minor, to terminate her 22-week pregnancy, following the report of a medical board set up by Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.The court clarified that the order is subject to reports of further blood tests, required to assess if there is any additional risk to the girl.

According to Section 3 of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, terminating a pregnancy is not permitted if the gestation period is more than 20 weeks. An amendment to the act, in the form of a bill, was introduced in Lok Sabha on March 2, 2020, to increase the gestation period to 24 weeks. However, it has not been passed by the House yet.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru said that the pregnancy would be terminated only if there is no added risk. Earlier, the court had directed the medical superintendent of RML Hospital to constitute a medical board to examine the girl and report whether terminating the pregnancy would involve a risk to her.

“This court considers it apposite to allow the present petition and direct that the petitioner (girl) be admitted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and the necessary procedures be carried out for termination of the pregnancy,” justice Bakhru said.

The court passed the order while hearing a plea by the 16-year-old rape survivor. The girl approached the high court seeking direction to the Delhi government and a hospital to terminate her pregnancy.

During the video conference hearing, the judge interacted with the girl and her father and noted that the minor was under considerable distress and her father was insistent that the pregnancy be terminated as well. The court said the risks of terminating the pregnancy have been explained to the girl and her father.

The doctors, who had joined the virtual hearing, had told the court that the girl was in considerable distress and the clinical psychologist had also reported that carrying the foetus to term would result in psychological complications.

“In view of the report and psychological assessment of the petitioner (girl), it does appear that she is at considerable risk of psychological complications if the pregnancy is continued. The doctors concerned have explained that there may be some risks in terminating the pregnancy but they are not higher than what is acceptable and expected at this stage,” the court said.

tags
top news
India blocks Pak’s scheme for Kashmiris, says medical degrees in PoK not recognised
India blocks Pak’s scheme for Kashmiris, says medical degrees in PoK not recognised
‘We have arrived,’ say Indian American after Kamala Harris selection
‘We have arrived,’ say Indian American after Kamala Harris selection
Chinese envoy says onus ‘not on China’ to resolve border standoff
Chinese envoy says onus ‘not on China’ to resolve border standoff
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawmaker cousin sends legal notice to Sanjay Raut
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawmaker cousin sends legal notice to Sanjay Raut
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Odisha plans one lakh tests per day as Covid-19 cases cross 50k mark
Odisha plans one lakh tests per day as Covid-19 cases cross 50k mark
Unauthorised cricket league in UP using Virat Kohli image blocked
Unauthorised cricket league in UP using Virat Kohli image blocked
Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’: Why’s the world sceptical?
Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’: Why’s the world sceptical?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In