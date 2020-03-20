e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / HC directs Centre, state to set up three additional relief camps for riot victims

HC directs Centre, state to set up three additional relief camps for riot victims

delhi Updated: Mar 20, 2020 22:17 IST
Hindustantimes
         

The Delhi high court on Friday directed the Centre, Delhi government and municipal corporations of Delhi to set up three additional relief camps for those affected in February’s riots. The additional camps would provide relief to the victims, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing being advised to avoid the spread of the virus.

The court ordered those concerned to provide medical and humanitarian aid to those affected in the February riots, in which 50 died and 200 were injured. Hundreds of families were also displaced due to the riots.

The Central and Delhi governments’ standing counsels, Amit Mahajan and Rahul Mehra (criminal counsel), respectively, assured the bench that they will take steps to secure the health of riot victims and ensure provisions of a fire engine, ambulance, mobile toilets and counsellors at the camps.

They also told the court that upkeep of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation, as well as providing beds and linen in the camps, would be taken care of. This assurance gains importance in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 10,544 lives worldwide, including four Indians.

At present, there are two operational relief camps in the city — one at Mustafabad Idgah and the other, at Sriram Colony — in which around 1,000 persons are staying. The bench asked the authorities to take care of the physical and mental health of the victims, while building three additional camps at Bapu Nagar, Santosh Marriage Home in Mustafabad and Madrasa Babul Ulloom in Jaffarabad.

The court was hearing a plea by one Shaikh Mujtaba, who had sought rehabilitation and compensation for the victims. The next hearing has been fixed for March 24.

top news
Kanika Kapoor booked for negligence after leaving a trail of quarantined VIPs
Kanika Kapoor booked for negligence after leaving a trail of quarantined VIPs
India’s coronavirus cases rise by record 63 in a day, reaches 236 patients
India’s coronavirus cases rise by record 63 in a day, reaches 236 patients
Top politicians go into self-quarantine after singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus
Top politicians go into self-quarantine after singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus
Kerala reports 12 more cases, number of those infected climbs to 37
Kerala reports 12 more cases, number of those infected climbs to 37
Modi is right to prepare India for a deeper crisis, writes Barkha Dutt
Modi is right to prepare India for a deeper crisis, writes Barkha Dutt
Covid-19: AIIMS Director on Kanika Kapoor, community transmission and more
Covid-19: AIIMS Director on Kanika Kapoor, community transmission and more
Coronavirus: ‘The right step’-Tendulkar lauds PM Modi’s ‘Janta Curfew’ move
Coronavirus: ‘The right step’-Tendulkar lauds PM Modi’s ‘Janta Curfew’ move
Maruti Suzuki launches 2020 Dzire with premium makeover, key features
Maruti Suzuki launches 2020 Dzire with premium makeover, key features
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

delhi news