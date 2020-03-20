HC directs Centre, state to set up three additional relief camps for riot victims

delhi

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 22:17 IST

The Delhi high court on Friday directed the Centre, Delhi government and municipal corporations of Delhi to set up three additional relief camps for those affected in February’s riots. The additional camps would provide relief to the victims, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing being advised to avoid the spread of the virus.

The court ordered those concerned to provide medical and humanitarian aid to those affected in the February riots, in which 50 died and 200 were injured. Hundreds of families were also displaced due to the riots.

The Central and Delhi governments’ standing counsels, Amit Mahajan and Rahul Mehra (criminal counsel), respectively, assured the bench that they will take steps to secure the health of riot victims and ensure provisions of a fire engine, ambulance, mobile toilets and counsellors at the camps.

They also told the court that upkeep of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation, as well as providing beds and linen in the camps, would be taken care of. This assurance gains importance in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 10,544 lives worldwide, including four Indians.

At present, there are two operational relief camps in the city — one at Mustafabad Idgah and the other, at Sriram Colony — in which around 1,000 persons are staying. The bench asked the authorities to take care of the physical and mental health of the victims, while building three additional camps at Bapu Nagar, Santosh Marriage Home in Mustafabad and Madrasa Babul Ulloom in Jaffarabad.

The court was hearing a plea by one Shaikh Mujtaba, who had sought rehabilitation and compensation for the victims. The next hearing has been fixed for March 24.