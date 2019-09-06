HC seeks response from Delhi govt for not implementing Ayushman Scheme

delhi

Sep 06, 2019

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from the Delhi government on a plea which had alleged that the central government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme was not being implemented in the national capital by the state government.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar issued a notice to the Delhi government on the plea filed by Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) media in-charge, Pratyush Kanth, and legal cell in-charge, Surya Prakash Khatri. The plea had sought facilitation and implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna across Delhi.

Appearing for the petitioners, their counsel submitted that the Delhi government had claimed that they have a better and comparable policy and in presence of such a scheme, the Delhi government did not implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The counsel contended that there was no such policy of the Delhi government so far and requested the court to call upon the Delhi government to produce a copy of the said policy.

“In view of the arguments advanced, the Court appreciating the gravity of the situation was pleased to issue notice to the Delhi government to file a response and put forth their stand (sic),” said a statement from the Delhi BJP, which is the petitioner in the case.

The Ayushman Bharat Scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year. The healthcare scheme targets to provide financial protection to 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families across the country.

“Around 34 states and union territories have signed MoU with the central government to implement the Ayushman Bharat Scheme and lakhs of people are availing benefits of the scheme across the country. But it is surprising that the residents of Delhi have been consciously deprived of the benefits of the scheme, which is a violation of their fundamental rights,” the statement said.

Despite several attempts, the Delhi government could not be reached for comment.

