Heroin worth Rs 600 crore seized in biggest ever narcotics haul: Delhi police

In the biggest-ever narcotics haul in Delhi, 150 kilograms of Afghan origin heroin valued at Rs 600 crore in international market was seized by Delhi police and five people were arrested, police said on Friday.

Among those arrested were two Afghan chemical experts believed to be part of a trans-national narcotic cartel. A heroin reconstitution and processing unit in the making was also busted.

The police also seized a range of luxury vehicles including a Toyota Camry, Honda Civic and Corolla Altis.

Further details are awaited

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 11:33 IST