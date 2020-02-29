High Court stays order requiring DDA to take permission before making changes to master plan

delhi

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 00:01 IST

The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the order of a single judge who had directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to take prior permission from the court before making any changes in the Master Plan of Delhi-2021 for the Centre’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project after the Centre and the DDA challenged the February 11 order.

On February 11, Justice Rajiv Shakdher had sought the response of the DDA and asked it to take the permission of the court if it intended to make any changes. The order had come in response to a plea by one Rajeev Suri, who had contended that the land-use would deprive Delhi of its most iconic Central Vista. Another petitioner, Anuj Srivastava, had also alleged that they (the petitioners) were not given a proper hearing before approving the project.

On February 24, the High Court made the Union of India and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) parties in the case and sought a response from them on the plea. On Friday, the MoHUA, through advocate Vikas Mahajan, and the DDA, through advocates GS Oberoi and Ankur Sharma, challenged the order of the single judge stating that the petitioners did not have any locus standi in the petition.

The plea by the Centre and the DDA, seeking a stay on the February 11 order, stated that the matter at hand is a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), but has been filed incorrectly as a writ petition in violation of the Delhi High Court Rules.

On Friday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the Centre and Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Maninder Kaur Acharya for the DDA told the court that the proposed plan not only encompasses the development of a new Parliament building and Common Central Secretariat but the redevelopment of the Central Vista as a world-class public space and venue of events.

Mehta said that as a part of the plan, a proposal has been made for the extension of Central Vista from ridge to river, increasing it from 2.9km to 6.3km approximately, with the National Biodiversity Arboretum measuring around 50 acres near the ridge on the President’s Estate and the New Delhi Garden measuring around 25 acres near the Yamuna river on the axis of Central Vista.

The ASG, for the DDA, contended that a provision of the DDA Act allows the housing body to modify and make changes in the land-use if and when required.

“The contention of the petitioner that the proposed change in land use is extremely detrimental to the area on account of increased population is also ill founded, in as much as, the proposed redevelopment is not expected to increase the residential population or density; however, some floating population will increase due to the proposed government office buildings,” the plea read.

Following this, a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar stayed the part of the February 11 order which read, “in case, a decision is taken to notify the proposed changes in MPD-2020-21, the DDA will approach the court before notifying such decision”. The matter will now be heard on May 6.

In December last year, the DDA had approved the land-use change of 101 acres in the heart of the city for the central government’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project. This includes the land-use change of a 15-acre plot from recreational to residential on Dalhousie Road near South Block for the Prime Minister’s new residence. The DDA had invited the public’s suggestions/objections regarding the proposed changes.

Rajeev Suri, one of the petitioners, said that he was disappointed with Friday’s order and would challenge it in the Supreme Court.

Anuj Srivastava, one of the petitioners in the case, said, “We are deeply disappointed with the order. We were not allowed to present our side while the stay was lifted. We are exploring all legal options.”