Home ministry begins probe in Delhi chief secretary ‘assault’ case

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Wednesday began examining an official report sent by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on the alleged assault of chief secretary Anshu Prakash. The report was sent by the L-G on Wednesday afternoon and was received by the office of home secretary Rajiv Gauba.

A senior home ministry official said the report sent by the L-G’s office consists of three aspects of the incident which includes criminal, administrative and political. While the criminal aspects are being investigated by the Delhi police, the other two will be examined by the MHA.

The official further said the entire incident consisted of four sets of allegations starting with chief secretary’s statement that he was assaulted by the AAP MLAs.

“The next allegation was leveled by the AAP MLAs who claimed that the chief secretary made derogatory remarks against them which violate the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Third allegation is of administrative nature which means we will have to look into working relations between bureaucrats and the political executive of the Delhi government. Finally the political aspect of the report deals with the allegations made by political parties in the matter. This aspect will also be examined by the ministry to determine facts of the case,” said the senior home ministry official.

The official added that the criminal aspect of the case will require the police to investigate the alleged assault of Prakash as well as the claims made by AAP MLAs. Similarly the administrative aspect will require examination of claims made by both parties with regards to administrative work.

While the bureaucrats claimed that chief secretary Anshu Prakash was called by Kejriwal regarding the issue of advertisements, which were not being released, the AAP has maintained that the senior official had been called for a discussion on ration distribution.

The development comes a day after a delegation comprising the associations of Indian Administrative Services and Delhi Andaman Nicobar services (DANICS) and Delhi Subordinate Services of Delhi government met Union home minister Rajnath Singh. The delegation condemned the incident and added that the alleged assault took place in presence and with the consent of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Rajnath Singh had on Tuesday issued a statement in support of the bureaucrats stating that he was deeply pained by the happenings involving the chief secretary of the Delhi government.

“ Justice will be done,” Singh wrote in a tweet.”The civil servants should be allowed to work with dignity and without fear,” read another tweet by the minister.