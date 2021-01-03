e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / IMD predicts thunderstorm with moderate rain in Delhi, adjoining areas during next 2 hours

IMD predicts thunderstorm with moderate rain in Delhi, adjoining areas during next 2 hours

Several parts of Delhi recorded moderate rain and thunder showers early this morning. It continued to rain in many parts of the city and neighbouring parts of northwest India. Delhi recorded 25.1 mm rain in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am this morning. The normal rain expected in the entire month is 27.1 mm.

delhi Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 16:38 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Weather department officials said that current cloud patch has almost crossed the Delhi region.
Weather department officials said that current cloud patch has almost crossed the Delhi region. (PTI)
         

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of entire Delhi, Palwal, Hodal (Haryana), Nadbai, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Bharatpur, Mehndipur Balaji (Rajasthan), Barsana, Nandgaon, Khataoli, Gulaoti, Chapraula (Uttar Pradesh) during the next two hours.

Several parts of Delhi recorded moderate rain and thunder showers early this morning. It continued to rain in many parts of the city and neighbouring parts of northwest India. Delhi recorded 25.1 mm rain in the past 24 hours till 8.30am this morning. The normal rain expected in the entire month is 27.1 mm.

Weather department officials said that current cloud patch has almost crossed the Delhi region. However, another patch is approaching towards Delhi region from northeast Rajasthan and southeast Haryana, which is most likely to give moderate to intense spell of rain over parts of Delhi and neighbouring areas during next 2-3 hours.

The minimum temperature recorded till 6.30am was 9.9 degrees Celsius.

A western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is lying over central Pakistan. It is likely to remain practically stationary during subsequent 2-3 days. An induced cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood and it is likely to persist over the same area during the next two days.

The confluence of south-westerlies in association with the western disturbance and lower level south-easterlies is very likely to continue over plains of northwest and adjoining areas of central India during January 3 to 5, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin.

Under the influence of these systems, moderate and widespread rainfall/snowfall is likely to occur over western Himalayan region during January 4 to 5 with its peak intensity.

Widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh with maximum intensity on January 3 and 4.

Hailstorm is likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh and Delhi during the same period.

tags
top news
17 dead as roof of shelter at cremation ground in UP’s Muradnagar collapses
17 dead as roof of shelter at cremation ground in UP’s Muradnagar collapses
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can be used as backup, says AIIMS Director
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can be used as backup, says AIIMS Director
Sonia Gandhi hits out at Centre over farmers’ protest
Sonia Gandhi hits out at Centre over farmers’ protest
‘First soldiers, now vaccine’: Union minister’s reply to opposition
‘First soldiers, now vaccine’: Union minister’s reply to opposition
6 dead as bus carrying marriage party from Karnataka falls on a house in Kerala
6 dead as bus carrying marriage party from Karnataka falls on a house in Kerala
Chinese economy is recovering. But there are gaps | Analysis
Chinese economy is recovering. But there are gaps | Analysis
‘Never listened to his father’: MP home minister jabs Akhilesh Yadav for Covid-19 vaccine remark
‘Never listened to his father’: MP home minister jabs Akhilesh Yadav for Covid-19 vaccine remark
Mumbai cops get new patrol ride: Akshay Kumar rides Segway at inaugural event
Mumbai cops get new patrol ride: Akshay Kumar rides Segway at inaugural event
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In