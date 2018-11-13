Implement GRAP strictly to combat air pollution: Delhi environment minister to stakeholders

Delhi environment minister Imran Hussain has reviewed the action taken by various stakeholders in implementing the Supreme Court-mandated Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to check air pollution in the Capital in view of the situation after Diwali and incidents of stubble burning in the neighbouring states.

Hussain appreciated the efforts made by all agencies, at a high-level meeting on Monday, in controlling air pollution during Diwali and expressed concern over the high pollution level in the national capital after the festival.

As per GRAP, the air quality is ‘moderate’ when ambient particulate matter or PM2.5 or PM10 concentration value is between 61-120 µg/m3 or 101-350µg/m3 respectively. The air quality is termed as ‘very poor’ when ambient PM2.5 or PM10 concentration value is more than 121-250µg/m3 or 351-430µg/m3 respectively.

It is ‘very poor’ when ambient PM2.5 or PM10 concentration value is more than 250µg/m3 or 430µg/m3 respectively. The air quality is ‘severe plus’ or ‘emergency’ when ambient PM2.5 or PM10 concentration values of 300 µg/m3 or 500µg/m3 respectively persist for 48 hours or more.

Pollution levels in Delhi came down to ‘very poor’ levels on Monday after hovering in the ‘severe’ zone over the past three days. While the Air Quality Index (AQI) value of Delhi had been hovering between 401 and 423 since November 9 and was 399 on Monday. On a scale of 0-500, while an AQI value between 401 and 500 is considered as a severe category of air pollution, a value between 301 and 400 is considered as very poor.

Government agencies have forecasted the air quality could further see improvement as a light rain was expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hussain observed there is a strong need to control local air polluting factors such as burning, dust and others. He directed the municipal corporations to intensify mechanical sweeping of roads including roads maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD) for preventing suspension and re-suspension of dust due to plying of vehicles.

The minister also directed the municipal corporations to increase the enforcement of compliance of directions regarding the prohibition of permitting uncovered building material on their respective roads or spaces.

Hussain also directed no construction is taken up during the period when it is banned and that violators are strictly punished. He said that no construction material should be kept in the open and regular sprinkling of water at all such sites must be done.

It was also observed that ready-mixed concrete plants need to be inspected regularly for checking air pollution.

The industries department and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DSIIDC) was directed to ensure the compliance of action plan for proper disposal of waste generated by the industrial units, especially in Narela and Bawana areas.

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said action is being taken by the agencies to keep a tab on the increase in the pollution level. The DPCC also said the frequency of mechanised road sweeping and water sprinkles have been increased.

The meeting was attended by officials of Delhi government, senior officers of North, South and East MCDs, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), environment department, transport department, industries department, DPCC, DSIIDC), Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS) and other stakeholders.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 09:30 IST