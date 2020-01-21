Last day rush: 592 hopefuls line up to file nominations

delhi

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 22:50 IST

A total of 592 nominations were received by the returning officers across 55 Assembly constituencies till 9pm Tuesday—the last day to submit election affidavits for those contesting the February 8 state elections. As the process of filing nominations went on till late Tuesday night, the final figure would be available on Wednesday, officials in Delhi’s chief electoral office (CEO) said.

“So far, we have got the list of nominations from only 55 constituencies. This is the highest number of nominations received since the process started on January 14,” said a senior official from the CEO office.

Many top contenders across the three major political parties of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, filed their nominations on the last day. This included Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who will be contesting from the New Delhi seat, which he has won twice since 2013.

Prominent among those who submitted their affidavits are AAP’s national spokesperson and incumbent of Greater Kailash seat, Saurabh Bharadwaj, who will be contesting again from the seat. Bharadwaj, 40, in his election affidavit has declared his total assets at ₹1.09 crore, a major chunk of which includes a house in Chirag Dilli, bank deposits, two motorcycles (Yamaha and Royal Enfield) and a four-wheeler, Wagon R. His assets have grown since he won the seat in 2015. As per the affidavit filed in the previous elections, he had declared his total assets at ₹1.02 crore.

Another AAP leader Dilip Kumar Pandey, 39, submitted his election affidavit from northeast Delhi’s Timarpur seat. He has declared his total assets at ₹63.48 lakh. Pandey had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Northeast parliamentary constituency.

CONGRESS CONTESTANTS

From the Congress party, 25-year-old Rocky Tuseed, former president of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU), is the youngest candidate in the poll fray from Rajendra Nagar Assembly constituency. As per his affidavit, he is a social worker and has assets worth ₹55,574. His twin brother, Nitish Tushir, is his cover candidate.

Congress’ Chaudhary Mateen Ahmed, who will be contesting again from Seelampur, also filed his nomination papers, according to which is total assets are worth ₹70 lakh—a patch of agricultural land in Hapur and a plot in Haridwar. In 2015 polls, his declared wealth was ₹62.38 lakh.

Senior Congress leader and former MP Krishna Tirath, 64, filed her nomination from Patel Nagar constituency (a reserved category seat). As per documents filed by Tirath, she has total assets of ₹11.5 crore, which includes one residential property in Gurugram and Karol Bagh each and an under-construction property in Rohini. In 2015 polls, she had declared assets worth ₹12.88 crore.

Forty-year-old Shivani Chopra, daughter of Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra, also filed her nomination from the Kalkaji seat. A lawyer by profession, she has declared assets of ₹63.4 lakh.

BJP’S BIGWIGS

BJP’s incumbent MLA from Mustafabad, Jagdish Pradhan filed his nomination from the seat again. He has declared his total assets at ₹11.9 crore, comprising a patch of agricultural land and four houses in Karawal Nagar. He also bought two cars since he last declared his assets in 2015, when they were worth ₹13.99 crore.

A total of 1,353 nominations have been filed over the past eight days, many of these will also get rejected during scrutiny, the official said.