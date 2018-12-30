AAP to push for ‘Delhi model’ in Lok Sabha polls, to focus on five states

Spelling out its strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday decided that it will primarily focus on Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Goa and Chandigarh.

While the party hinted at joining an alliance against the BJP in the elections, Delhi Chief Minister and party national convener Arvind Kejriwal hit out against the BJP and the Congress at the party’s national council meeting held at his residence.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said in other states, the respective committees will submit reports to the party’s Political Affairs Committee on the strength of the organisation and candidates.

“The Political Affairs Committee would then take a decision on which seats to contest in these states. Also, besides playing our role in the Lok Sabha election, we will cooperate with others (parties) to remove the autocratic rule of the (Narendra) Modi government. AAP will contest in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Goa and Chandigarh with all its might,” he said, without specifying the number of seats the party will contest.

The council, which is the party’s highest decision making body, discussed issues like the farmers’ condition, women security and the Rafale fighter jets deal, which would it would raise during the poll campaign.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the party would also lead a campaign against the sealing drive in Delhi which has been going on for over a year. The party would and demand an ordinance against it in the Parliament, he said.

During the meeting, Kejriwal asked the 400-strong national council to showcase “Delhi’s model of governance”, especially work done in education and health sectors. He said people in the national Capital believe AAP will come to power again after the 2020 Assembly elections too and claimed that a government like his at the Centre would improve the country’s stature globally.

“The AAP has given hope to the people that the country can improve. In Delhi, there is no anti-incumbency but pro-incumbency. There will be no anti-incumbency if you serve the people and do not indulge in corruption,” Kejriwal said at the meeting. “The assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh were not a victory for Congress. It was a defeat for the BJP. People have no option, therefore, they alternately vote for both the parties.”

Kejriwal’s comments came amid reports of backchannel talks between AAP and Congress for the upcoming general elections which have seen several flip-flops over the past few weeks with both the parties denying the same in their official statements.

While Congress’ Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken refused to comment on the issue, BJP MLA and leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said the AAP government is “misleading” people to divert attention from its “non-performance”.

“The Congress and AAP are holding talks. The AAP government is saying all this to gain sympathy and hide its failures in the fields of road infrastructure and transport to name a few,” he said.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 10:08 IST