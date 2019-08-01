e-paper
Thursday, Aug 01, 2019

LS passes bill to evict squatters from Lutyens’ bungalows

The draft legislation seeks amendment to the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, enacted to provide for eviction of unauthorised occupants from public premises and for certain incidental matters.

delhi Updated: Aug 01, 2019 07:06 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The Act confers powers upon the estate officers to evict such unauthorised occupants from “public premises” in a smooth, speedy and timebound manner.
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday unanimously passed a Bill that seeks eviction of unauthorised occupants, including former MPs and retired officials, of government accommodations in Lutyens’ Delhi.

Arguing for the passage of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the draft legislation provided facilitation of speedy eviction of unauthorised occupants from bungalows in Lutyen’s Delhi.

The draft legislation seeks amendment to the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, enacted to provide for eviction of unauthorised occupants from public premises and for certain incidental matters.

The Act confers powers upon the estate officers to evict such unauthorised occupants from “public premises” in a smooth, speedy and timebound manner.

The Minister said there were 15,416 general pool residential accommodations. Of this, 20 per cent were under litigation, he said. It means 3,081 people of different categories had not vacated their accommodations.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 07:06 IST

