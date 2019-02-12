Man shot at in road rage case at Delhi’s Kamla Market

A 23-year-old man was shot at and his friend was assaulted when they objected to two men using foul language in front of their female friend in central Delhi’s Kamla Market on Sunday night.

Police said the incident took place around 9.30pm, when Zubair, a butcher, and his friend, Bilal — both known by their first names only — were trying to take their scooter out of a roadside parking close to Turkman Gate.

Police said,Mohammed Javed, 34, and his friend Gulzar, who were in a Swift Dzire car, passed by and narrowly missed hitting Zubair’s scooter.

Javed, who was driving the car, allegedly used foul language against the two men and the woman, the police said.

When Zubair and Bilal objected to the two men using such language in front of the woman, an argument ensued between them, the police said. “During the argument Javed took out a pistol and shot Zubair in his leg,” said a police officer who is not authorised to speak to the media.

As Bilal cried for help, locals and passersby started to gather, seeing which the Javed and Gulzar sped away in their car.

“Bilal reported the matter to police and a search for the accused was launched. Meanwhile, sensing that the police would trace them, the accused parked their car at a dark secluded stretch near Turkman Gate and waited for the police search to get over,” said the officer. However, around 11 pm, police patrolling teams managed to spot the car and intercepted it. Both Javed and Gulzar were arrested.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) MS Randhawa said both were booked under sections pertaining to attempt to murder and arms act. “Javed has two previous crime cases registered against him. Both have been arrested and a pistol with 29 rounds was recovered from them,” the DCP said.

