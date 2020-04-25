Man stabbed to death near Hazrat Nizamuddin; three, including two minors, nabbed

delhi

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 20:09 IST

A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by three persons, including two minors, after an altercation in south Delhi’s Khusro Nagar area near Hazrat Nizamuddin, police said on Saturday.

The body of the man, identified as Hasin Chiggu, was recovered with multiple stab wounds from near a drain below the Barapullah elevated road on Saturday morning. Police said Chiggu was murdered late on Friday night. All three suspects had been apprehended by Saturday afternoon and the knife used to kill Chiggu recovered from them,deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena said.

DCP Meena said the incident came to light at around 9am on Saturday, when Chiggu’s wife, Kajal, informed the police that her husband was missing. “Chiggu was a history sheeter and was involved in as many as 17 cases,” Meena said, adding that a murder case has been registered at the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station and investigations taken up.

During the probe, the DCP said, police learnt that Chiggu was last seen with three-four boys of his neighbourhood on Friday night. He is said to have had a heated argument with the mother of one of the boys two days ago about placing a vegetable pushcart.

“We located the suspects and confronted them. They confessed to killing Chiggu to take revenge for his behaviour with the mother of one of them,” an investigator said.