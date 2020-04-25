e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Man stabbed to death near Hazrat Nizamuddin; three, including two minors, nabbed

Man stabbed to death near Hazrat Nizamuddin; three, including two minors, nabbed

delhi Updated: Apr 25, 2020 20:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by three persons, including two minors, after an altercation in south Delhi’s Khusro Nagar area near Hazrat Nizamuddin, police said on Saturday.

The body of the man, identified as Hasin Chiggu, was recovered with multiple stab wounds from near a drain below the Barapullah elevated road on Saturday morning. Police said Chiggu was murdered late on Friday night. All three suspects had been apprehended by Saturday afternoon and the knife used to kill Chiggu recovered from them,deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena said.

DCP Meena said the incident came to light at around 9am on Saturday, when Chiggu’s wife, Kajal, informed the police that her husband was missing. “Chiggu was a history sheeter and was involved in as many as 17 cases,” Meena said, adding that a murder case has been registered at the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station and investigations taken up.

During the probe, the DCP said, police learnt that Chiggu was last seen with three-four boys of his neighbourhood on Friday night. He is said to have had a heated argument with the mother of one of the boys two days ago about placing a vegetable pushcart.

“We located the suspects and confronted them. They confessed to killing Chiggu to take revenge for his behaviour with the mother of one of them,” an investigator said.

top news
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Political virus’: Mamata’s TMC’s latest attack on Central teams visiting Bengal
‘Political virus’: Mamata’s TMC’s latest attack on Central teams visiting Bengal
Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Live: Total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stand at 7,628
Live: Total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stand at 7,628
Relax fiscal norms and reform the bureaucracy, writes Mark Tully
Relax fiscal norms and reform the bureaucracy, writes Mark Tully
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Covid vaccine, plasma therapy, HCQ drug: Top doctor updates on hunt for cures
Covid vaccine, plasma therapy, HCQ drug: Top doctor updates on hunt for cures
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

delhi news