Mercury hovers near 40 degree Celsius in Delhi

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 40.8 degrees Celsius, which was a notch above normal.

delhi Updated: Jun 14, 2020 21:46 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The weather stations at Palam and Pusa recorded their maximum temperature at 41.4 and 42.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.
         

Hot and humid weather prevailed in the national capital on Sunday with most parts recording the mercury around 40 degrees Celsius.

The weather stations at Palam and Pusa recorded their maximum temperature at 41.4 and 42.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.  Humidity levels oscillated between 40 and 82 per cent.  Cloudy sky is likely on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 41 and 28 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

