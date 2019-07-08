Milk booths to be set up inside parks under North MCD soon

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to float a tender and release spaces in its 38 colony parks to dairy companies to set up milk booths.

The highest bidder will also help the civic body maintain the parks.

A proposal to this effect was passed in the standing committee meeting of the north corporation last week.

“This will help the corporation, which is struggling with finances, earn some money,” Jai Prakash, standing committee chairperson of the north body, said.

The corporation has a budget deficit of Rs 2,679 crore, according to mayor Avtar Singh.

“It will also help locals, who come to parks for morning and evening walks, purchase milk and dairy products such as ghee, paneer and ice cream at their convenience without having to go elsewhere. The companies will readily find customers at the park,” the chairperson added.

Since the Master Plan 2021 allows such stalls to be set up in parks/multi-purpose grounds of two hectares and above only, the north corporation will soon send a file to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal as a “special case” to allow these kiosks at its 38 parks, only four of which have an area of two hectares and above.

The idea for the milk booths came from Ahmedabad.

“We picked up the idea from an MoU signed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation with the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Federation. We had envisaged an MoU with Amul for them to set up milk booths at our parks however political leaders advised us to go for an open tender, so we will do that,” a senior official said, requesting anonymity.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 04:15 IST