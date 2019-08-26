e-paper
Minor boy commits suicide in Delhi’s Aman Vihar

delhi Updated: Aug 26, 2019 02:32 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
His mother, however, refused to lend him money and he was upset for being scolded for the same. When his mother went to attend a prayer nearby, he allegedly committed suicide(HT File Photos/For Representative Purposes Only)
         

A 12-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his house in outer Delhi’s Aman Vihar area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place Saturday evening when the boy’s parents were not at home, they said.

According to police, the boy had asked his mother for some money to spend on the occasion of Janmashtami.

His mother, however, refused to lend him money and he was upset for being scolded for the same. When his mother went to attend a prayer nearby, he allegedly committed suicide, they said.

He has been identified as Kishore, police said, adding no suicide note was found from the spot.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 02:32 IST

