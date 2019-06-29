Mock drill conducted in city to check disaster readiness

The Delhi government on Friday organised a mega state-level mock earthquake drill across government offices in the national capital.

The mock drill was conducted by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority across 66 locations in the city along with four adjoining districts of Haryana (Sonepat, Gurugram, Jhajhar, Faridabad) and three districts of UP (Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad and Meerut). The Delhi government said the drill, carried out in coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority, was successful.

A mock scenario of an earthquake of magnitude of 7 on the Richter scale that occurred on the Sohna Fault Line with an epicentre at 35 kms south of Delhi at a depth of 10 kms was depicted. Disaster management forces and security personnel swung into action immediately after information about the earthquake .

The state Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), situated at 5, Sham Nath Marg, was activated and the situation across the city was monitored from there.

Delhi lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the central command room to review the state-level response.

According to the incident response system, essential support functionaries for disaster management — Delhi Police, health/medical services, fire services, MCDs, PWD, power department, home guards, Delhi Jal Board, transport and food & supply department — were requested to reach, with their manpower, material and equipment necessary for the kind of damage that was reported.

However, the drill caused some inconvenience to people visiting government offices as official work had stopped due to the exercise.

