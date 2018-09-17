More call lines for doorstep delivery scheme in Delhi

The Delhi government on Sunday announced they have decided to increase the number of call lines for its flagship doorstep delivery of public services initiative from 50 to 300 and deploy 300 mobile sahayaks to ensure hassle-free services from Monday.

“We have got an overwhelming response to our delivery of services initiative. Seeing the response, the CM has ordered for increasing the call line from 50 to 300. We will have 600 executives, who will work in two shifts. At present, 40 executives work at the call centre. The number of mobile sahayaks will be increased from 70 to 300,” said AAP leader Kailash Gahlot, the in charge of the administrative reforms department,

While announcing the decision, the AAP government accused the BJP of trying to derail its ambitious project.

Gahlot said, “The BJP is trying its best to derail the initiative. Call centres are being hired to block our call centre. But I want to say that if BJP hires one call centre to block ours, we will open 10 more to ensure that people get the services.”

He claimed that they have received hundreds of calls from numbers which have been traced back to call centres and have interactive voice response system.

“When our people are trying to call back on these numbers, the call doesn’t get connected. There have been instances where our mobile sahayaks reached the applicant’s house on the time suggested by him/her but were asked to come after two hours….How will a sahayak help genuine applicants if he spends so much time collecting information from one applicant?” said Gahlot.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who held a meeting on Saturday night to review the project, tweeted in Hindi, “If they block ten lines, we will start 100 more. If they will block our ten mobile associates, we will add 100 more.”

The BJP, however, hit back at the AAP government for accusing the Opposition for its “own failure”. “This just shows that their doorstep delivery initiative has failed. They always start this blame game when they fail to deliver on their promises. The city is yet to get CCTV cameras, buses etc. This project was implemented without proper planning,” said Vijender Gupta, leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said he had been trying to connect with the door step delivery service since its inception but failed. “Kejriwal just keeps creating ruckus on Twitter. I urge him to come with me and meet people on streets to understand their genuine issues. This door step delivery service is just to promote touts,” he said.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 02:44 IST