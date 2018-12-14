Once Delhi’s biggest polluter, Badarpur plant to get eco-park revamp

Once infamous as Delhi’s biggest source of pollution, the shuttered Badarpur Thermal Power Station (BTPS) is set to be turned into a sprawling ecological park that will even offer its visitors a chance to go on a jungle safari.

The upcoming eco-park, spread across 884.64 acres, will be one of the world’s biggest man-made parks, according to the project developers. “It is going to be even bigger than New York’s Central Park. The eco-park is being completely built on an ash pond which was a result of the power plant’s operation spanning over 45 years,” said a spokesperson for NTPC Limited, which built and ran BTPS. NTPC has been tasked with building the eco-park.

Before being permanently shut on October 15, the power plant used to produce 3,500 tonne of fly ash every month.

Flyash, a byproduct of thermal power stations, is a key component of hazardous PM 2.5, or fine particulate matter of diameter 2.5 micrometers or less, which is blamed for air pollution. PM 2.5 particles are invisible to the naked eye and can be can be inhaled deep into the lungs, causing respiratory diseases and other ailments .

According to NTPC officials, greening of most of the ash pond is already over.“Even as the final plan is yet to be drafted, the park will have a vast green cover and water reservoirs or lakes. Yoga centres, jogging and bicycle tracks will also be built,” an official said on the condition of anonymity.

In a review meeting held last month, lieutenant governor Anil Baijal suggested that the eco-park should also offer safari rides to visitors.

Accordingly, NTPC will study a similar project launched by the Chhattisgarh government. Chhattisgarh recently built a man-made eco-park offering safari rides.

“Officials are likely to visit the Nandanvan Jungle Safari in Chhattisgarh to understand the different types of safaris it offers and the ecosystem that it needs to be built. The one in Raipur offers four safaris, including herbivore, bear, tiger and lion safaris. It is unlikely though that the exact model will be replicated in Delhi,” another NTPC official said.

Building the eco-park is going to take time as NTPC is re-drafting an original plan that involved building concrete structures in the park. Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has pointed out that the entire ash pond falls in the so-called ‘O’ zone where no construction activity is allowed.

“NTPC had written to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) seeking permission for the plan. But we wrote back to them saying that the DDA does not need to give any approval. The eco-park will have to be approved by the principal committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the land-owning agency, which also involves the Land and Development Office (L&DO),” said an official of the DDA on condition of anonymity.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 12:04 IST