Parts of Delhi, Haryana receive light rainfall

delhi

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:44 IST

Parts of Delhi and Haryana received light rain on Thursday morning even as the national capital’s air quality continued to be the ‘poor’ zone. More rains are expected in Delhi-NCR and Haryana later in the day.

The wind speed, which was about 16 kmph at around 9:30 am in Delhi, will go up to 20 to 25 kmph later. Meteorologists are expecting that winds will help disperse pollutants further.

“We are expecting light rain in a couple of hours. The visibility is low because of clouds but air pollution will not go up after the rains. It may clear up because it has rained in other parts of northwest India too,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, director, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre.

“A remnant of cyclone Maha is likely to interact with the western disturbance affecting northwest India. This will bring rain in parts of Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi NCR on November 6 and 7 and wind speed will remain good till November 8. So till November 10 we are not expecting air quality to deteriorate further,” Shrivastava added.

The wind direction on Wednesday was south-easterly, not carrying pollution from Punjab and Haryana to the northwest where crop stubble burning is underway. There were however more than 4,000 crop stubble fires in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday as per NASA data.

According to private weather agency SkymetWeather, due to heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, icy cold northerly winds from the hills will bring down the minimum temperatures in Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan and Delhi from November 9.