Plan to decongest MB Road, linking Gurugram to Delhi, underway

The Public Works Department (PWD) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) will collaborate on a comprehensive plan, entailing the construction of the Capital’s first triple deck train-vehicular flyover-underpass, to decongest Mehrauli-Badarpur Road — one of the busiest and key stretches connecting Delhi and Gurugram.

As per the proposed plan, four underpasses and two flyovers will come up on the 11.2-km-long road.

The highlight of the project , a Metro rail track and a flyover for vehicular traffic, will be constructed on a single pillar on a 2.5km stretch between Saket G-Block and Batra Hospital. The PWD will soon sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the DMRC to build the first-of-its-kind flyover in Delhi.

The first underpass, two-lane and 400 metres long, will start on Anuvrat Marg and facilitate a right turn on MB Road for Saket-bound motorists coming from Gurugram.

The second underpass, six-lane and 500 metres long, will help the commuters bypass Avenue 31 intersection and the busy Mandir Marg T-Point. Then, a 2.5-km double-decker flyover will be built where the Metro will run on the top level and vehicles on at-grade.

The third underpass, two-lane and 400 metres long, will be constructed beneath this flyover at Khanpur traffic signal to help commuters from Batra Hospital side to take a right turn on Lal Bahardur Shastri Road.

The fourth underpass, six-lane and 400 metres long, will start near a DDA park on MB road and end near Tigri extension. It will decongest the busy Guru Ravidas T-point on the stretch, which sees traffic from Govind Puri, Tara Apartments.

Around two kilometres after this underpass, another 2.5-km and six-lane flyover will be built after Tughlakabad Fort to bypass Ma Anandmayee Marg traffic junction and Surajkund Road T-point.

According to PWD officials, both the agencies had conducted several meetings to finalise design plans, which has been submitted to the Unified Traffic and Transport Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) last month.

Delhi Metro’s Tughlakabad-Airport line, which is part of Metro’s Phase-4 expansion, is falling on the stretch that’s why such an arrangement has been worked out.

“On the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor of Delhi Metro, there will be a 2.5-km-long stretch where there would be a double-decker viaduct where, the Metro will run above a road flyover. The ramp will come out between Ambedkar Nagar and Saket G-Block and will end near Batra Hospital. An MoU would be signed with the PWD,” Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communication, DMRC, said.

Road and transport experts believe that the improvement of Mehrauli-Badarpur Corridor will not only decongest the MB Road but also help reduce traffic load on nearby road arteries such as Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Aurobindo Marg and National Highway-8 (Delhi-Gurugram).

Sewa Ram, professor of transport planning at School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), said the current plan would decongest the stretch and improve connectivity for Gurugram and the airport.

He said if the plan is implemented well —covering choke points such as IGNOU Road, Khanpur traffic light, Guru Ravidas intersection — the decongested corridor may also serve as another ring of the road network in south Delhi.

S Velmurugan, senior principal scientist, traffic engineering and safety division, CRRI, said opting for the double-decker methodology to decongest the road was a thoughtful decision given the space constraints on the stretch.

“It will give motorists an alternative route to reach the airport and Gurugram. After these flyovers and underpasses are in place, the MB Road will also help in shifting vehicles off the two arterial Ring Roads. Gurugram and airport-bound traffic coming from south and southeast Delhi areas will prefer using this stretch instead of taking Outer Ring Road and Ring Road,which they currently do” Velmurugan said.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 07:42 IST