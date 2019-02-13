PM Modi trying to tear apart Constitution, destroy democracy, alleges Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging he is trying to tear apart the Constitution and destroy democracy.

On a day when the CAG report on the 2015 Rafale fighter deal was tabled in Parliament, Kejriwal said Modi should speak the truth on the agreement between India and France because, as prime minister, he is accountable to the nation.

“Modi is trying to tear apart the Constitution. He is destroying democracy,” he said at a mega rally of opposition parties organised by his Aam Aadmi Party at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Referring to the controversy over the visit of a number of CBI officials visiting the Kolkata police commissioner’s residence in connection with its probe into chit-fund cases, Kejriwal said sending “40 CBI officers” from Delhi was an attack on the elected government of West Bengal.

He also alleged that the Modi government has “captured” the Anti Corruption Branch in the last four years.

“Who dreams of capturing Delhi and Kolkata? The prime minister of Pakistan,” Kejriwal said sarcastically.

A host of opposition leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah, Nationalist Congress Party’s Sharad Pawar and CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury also spoke during the rally.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 18:57 IST