Pollution control body declares public health emergency in Delhi-NCR, bans construction till Nov 5

The air quality in Delhi-NCR deteriorated further Thursday night and is now at the severe plus level, EPCA chairperson Bhure Lal said in a letter to the chief secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi.

delhi Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:02 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Children sitting with their faces covered by masks, New Delhi, November 1, 2019.
Children sitting with their faces covered by masks, New Delhi, November 1, 2019.(Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo )
         

A Supreme Court-mandated panel on Friday declared a public health emergency in the Delhi-NCR region and banned construction activity till November 5.

As pollution level in the region entered the “severe plus” category, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority also banned the bursting of crackers during the winter season.

 Also Watch: Bangladesh cricketers wear masks during practice ahead of 1st T20I in Delhi

“We have to take this as a public health emergency as air pollution will have adverse health impact on all, particularly our children,” he said in the letter.

 

Meanwhile. Directorate of Education (DoE) director Binay Bushan said that the department has not taken any decision on issuing orders to schools to remain shut as of now. “We are monitoring the situation. We will announce if something comes up by the evening,” he said.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 13:08 IST

