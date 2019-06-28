Pollution control body shuts 12 factories ‘operating without consent’ in Mayapuri

The sealing drive returned to Mayapuri scrap market in west Delhi on Thursday with 12 factories involved in activities like electroplating, pickling, galvanising, phosphating and dyeing being sealed, upon the Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s (DPCC) order. This was after a comprehensive unit-wise survey by the agency, under the Delhi government, in May found the units to be “operating without consent”.

At least 102 notices were served to such “polluting” factories in C, E, W and F blocks of the market in the last seven days. This is under an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) dated October 23 last year that asked authorities to shut all “illegally and unauthorisedly operating scrap factories in Mayapuri generating chemicals, oils and poisonous fumes”.

“After we were served closure notices on June 19, most of us submitted Rs. 4 lakh each as environmental damages to the DPCC. And yet, today, around 10-12 officers from the local SDM (sub-divisional magistrate) office, three persons from DPCC and about 50 policeperson landed here and sealed 12 factories,” Neeraj Sehgal, secretary of the Mayapuri Industrial Area Welfare Association, said.

DPCC officials said around 41 “closure and compensation” notices were given to the most polluting “red” and “orange” category factories on June 19, which include electroplating, galvanizing, pickling, restaurants, wood polishing and printing.

Meanwhile, 61 notices were given to “green” category factories like plastic goods manufacturing and engineering, which also need to obtain a “consent to operate” from the DPCC to run.

“All the factories together have been fined Rs. 3.74 crore and 41 of them will still be closed as per law. Only when they apply for and obtain “consent-to-operate” certificates from us [DPCC] after installing appropriate pollution control devices, will we allow them to reopen. So far, we have collected Rs. 1.44 crore from them,” a DPCC official, who did not wish to be named, said.

There were violent clashes between traders and policepersons accompanying the sealing team on April 13 when they had come to shut factories.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 05:21 IST