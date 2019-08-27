Qutub Minar to be lit up to encourage night tourism

delhi

The Qutub Minar is all set to join a number of monuments in the capital that are being illuminated to allow night-time tourism. The project will be inaugurated on August 31.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and NBCC India began the work of illuminating the 13th century minaret at Mehrauli in March.

The project of illuminating Qutub Minar was started in March this year by the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

“All lights used are warm LEDs which highlight the architectural features of the monument. They will not harm the monument in any way, nor attract mosquitoes and other insects,” said an official from NBCC. “Apart from the minaret, all the pathways and the smaller structures around the Qutub Minar have also been lit.”

A total of 358 lights will be on from 7 PM to 11 PM everyday, and is expected to cost approximately ₹16,000 per month for electricity consumption.

The ASI has been carrying out illumination on a number of monuments across the city as means to promote night tourism. In the recent past, the central government body, along with the NBCC has completed the inauguration of the Purana Qila, the Red Fort, and the Safdurjung Tomb.

As part of the effort to increase tourism in the evening, timings for public entry at Red Fort, Safdurjung Tomb, and Humayun’s Tomb have been extended to 9 PM. Earlier they were open for public till 6 PM.

Qutub Minar, however, is one among eight monuments in Delhi which is already open till 10 PM, as per the notifications in the ancient monuments and archaeological sites and remains rules, 1959.

“Parts of Qutub Minar was already illuminated. But we have increased the lighting now,” an official from ASI said. “We are expecting that with further illumination, footfall in the monument will increase. However, we cannot guarantee if it will actually increase. Earlier this month we opened up Humayun’s tomb and Safdurjung tomb for public till late evening, but there was hardly any footfall. We are expecting it to increase in the next two or three months,” he added.

