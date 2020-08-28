Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, brings respite from humidity

delhi

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 12:47 IST

Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Friday, bringing respite from the humidity. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

The humidity was 77 per cent. The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of moderate rain towards evening. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy intensity rain would occur over Ghaziabad, Chapraula, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Meerut, Bagpat, Modinagar and isolated places of Delhi during the next 1 hour, said India Meteorological Department, according to news agency ANI.

An ‘orange’ alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Rainfall may impact traffic movement and the public must plan their commute in advance.

An ‘orange’ alert is issued when an impact of the rainfall is expected such as minor traffic disruptions, increased chance of vehicle accidents and water accumulating in low-lying areas and on roads. The alert has been issued for Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).

The IMD has also issued an advisory suggesting the public must check for traffic congestion on their routes before leaving for their destinations, follow traffic advisories and avoid going to areas that are prone to waterlogging.

While the past week went dry, Delhi had received ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall on August 20-21, that wiped away the rain deficit for this monsoon.

(With inputs from PTI)