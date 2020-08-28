e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, brings respite from humidity

Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, brings respite from humidity

The IMD has also issued an advisory suggesting the public must check for traffic congestion on their routes before leaving for their destinations, follow traffic advisories and avoid going to areas that are prone to waterlogging.

delhi Updated: Aug 28, 2020 12:47 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Friday
Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Friday(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Friday, bringing respite from the humidity. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

The humidity was 77 per cent. The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of moderate rain towards evening. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy intensity rain would occur over Ghaziabad, Chapraula, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Meerut, Bagpat, Modinagar and isolated places of Delhi during the next 1 hour, said India Meteorological Department, according to news agency ANI.

An ‘orange’ alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Rainfall may impact traffic movement and the public must plan their commute in advance.

An ‘orange’ alert is issued when an impact of the rainfall is expected such as minor traffic disruptions, increased chance of vehicle accidents and water accumulating in low-lying areas and on roads. The alert has been issued for Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).

The IMD has also issued an advisory suggesting the public must check for traffic congestion on their routes before leaving for their destinations, follow traffic advisories and avoid going to areas that are prone to waterlogging.

While the past week went dry, Delhi had received ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall on August 20-21, that wiped away the rain deficit for this monsoon.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags
top news
6 oppn-ruled states file review petition in SC against order to hold NEET, JEE exams
6 oppn-ruled states file review petition in SC against order to hold NEET, JEE exams
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned by CBI
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned by CBI
UGC right to make exams compulsory but states can postpone schedule: SC
UGC right to make exams compulsory but states can postpone schedule: SC
‘Situation in Ladakh as severe as it was during India-China war in 1962’: Shiv Sena
‘Situation in Ladakh as severe as it was during India-China war in 1962’: Shiv Sena
IAF to formally induct Rafale jets on September 10
IAF to formally induct Rafale jets on September 10
Japan PM Shinzo Abe to resign over his health: Reports
Japan PM Shinzo Abe to resign over his health: Reports
Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, brings respite from humidity
Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, brings respite from humidity
Covid-19: Andaman tribe infection updates; rich nations bag biggest vaccine deals
Covid-19: Andaman tribe infection updates; rich nations bag biggest vaccine deals
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In