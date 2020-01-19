e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Home / Delhi News / Rape convict attacks mediapersons outside Delhi court

Rape convict attacks mediapersons outside Delhi court

Manoj Shah, convicted by a POCSO court, hit a group of reporters when he was being taken out of the courtroom in which a senior woman journalist suffered injuries.

delhi Updated: Jan 19, 2020 03:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Some mediapersons were attacked on Saturday by one of the convicts in the 2013 rape case
Some mediapersons were attacked on Saturday by one of the convicts in the 2013 rape case (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Some mediapersons were attacked on Saturday by one of the convicts in the 2013 rape case of a five-year-old girl in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area.

Manoj Shah, convicted by a POCSO court, hit a group of reporters when he was being taken out of the courtroom in which a senior woman journalist suffered injuries.

The issue was brought to the notice of Additional Sessions Judge Naresh Kumar Malhotra, who asked the journalist to give a written complaint to police.

The judge then sent her for medical examination where the doctor said she had bruises on her cheek.

Following this, she registered a formal complaint with the police.

The POCSO court convicted Shah and another man, Pradeep Kumar, in the case, saying the child experienced exceptional depravity and extreme brutality.

Shah and Kumar raped the girl in Gandhi Nagar and shoved objects in her private parts on April 15, 2013. They fled after committing the crime and leaving the girl at Shah’s room believing she was dead.

The child was rescued 40 hours later on April 17, 2013. PTI URD UK URD ABH ABH ABH

tags
top news
2 Delhi men convicted in ‘Gudiya’ gang-rape case
2 Delhi men convicted in ‘Gudiya’ gang-rape case
Old warhorses, new faces in Cong first candidate list
Old warhorses, new faces in Cong first candidate list
DMK-Congress rift blows over after TNCC prez Alagiri calls on Stalin
DMK-Congress rift blows over after TNCC prez Alagiri calls on Stalin
Dhoni will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021, confirms N Srinivasan
Dhoni will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021, confirms N Srinivasan
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across Jammu and Kashmir
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across Jammu and Kashmir
Why Kohli and Co start as favourites in series decider against Australia
Why Kohli and Co start as favourites in series decider against Australia
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi over CAA: ‘Pralhad Joshi ready for debate’
Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi over CAA: ‘Pralhad Joshi ready for debate’
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News