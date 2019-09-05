Roof of DDA flat collapses, none hurt

delhi

Sep 05, 2019

A portion of the roof of a 27-year-old flat, declared dangerous nearly a decade ago, in a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) neighbourhood in northwest Delhi’s Rohini, Sector 24, collapsed on Wednesday. No one was hurt in the incident.

The roof of the two-bedroom flat, in Unity Apartment (DDA Flats), caved around 7.15pm. The owner of the flat, Vinay Babu Sharma, said his family of five had purchased the flat 13 years ago and moved in 10 years ago. Since then, according to him, they complained to the DDA multiple times about the structural safety of flats in the colony, but no remedial action was taken.

“The condition of flats here is very poor. The iron rods used are rusted and despite repeated requests by the residents’ welfare association, the DDA officials are yet to take action,” Sharma said, adding that the rubble from the collapse was lying in his house and that they had not received any assistance from the DDA.

Sharma’s daughter was at home when the roof collapsed. She escaped unhurt.

The president of the Unity Apartment RWA Baldev Chaudhary said several residents whose flats are on the top floors have complained of structural problems and cracks have been noticed on the roofs of their houses.

“In 2005, we took this problem to the DDA, but nothing happened. Later, they conducted a survey of the total 72 flats on the top floor to assess their structural safety. In the survey, nearly 40 flats were marked dangerous. An expert committee was also formed to ascertain the reasons for the cracks. The roofs of around 18 flats were recast, but 20-25 flats are still in poor condition,” Chaudhary said.

DDA vice-chairperson Tarun Kapoor said they will take corrective measures. “I am not aware of the incident, but we will look at taking remedial action,” Kapoor said Thursday.

The DDA colony with nearly 270 flats was constructed in 1992 and the allotment started in 1998.

Sep 05, 2019