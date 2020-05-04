Rules for movement of stranded persons issued by Delhi government

delhi

Updated: May 04, 2020 00:15 IST

The Delhi government on Sunday issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the movement of stranded migrant workers, tourists, pilgrims and students in adherence to the central government’s orders. The SOP directed government officials and the police to join hands to compile a database of the numbers of those stranded, so they could be sent back to their home states, and “encourage” them to download the Arogya Setu mobile application.

The SOP document, which HT has seen, stated that the additional district magistrates and additional district commissioners of police “shall register such stranded persons” and prepare the database. An app has also been developed for this purpose, which will be handled by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s advisor Gopal Mohan, and the CEO of the Delhi Urban Shelter Housing Board Vikas Anand, among others.

The resident commissioners of various states have been asked to help find such stranded persons. People will be sent back on both buses and trains.

The SOP, issued Sunday by chief secretary Vijay Dev, authorised the district magistrates of the city to supervise the preparation of a “comprehensive database” of people stranded in Delhi because of the lockdown, which has now been extended to May 17.

The SOP said those who wish to travel on their own would get transit passes from the district magistrates. “While leaving the NCT, such persons may be encouraged to use Aarogya Setu App through which their health status can be monitored and tracked,” it said.

While several other states have started the process of sending back stranded migrant workers and students in batches, Delhi is still in its counting phase. Thousands of stranded migrants have now taken shelter in various shelter homes and government schools-turned-shelters arranged by the government. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has brought back about 500 engineering aspirants from the city who were stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota—a major private coaching hub for engineering entrance exams.

The SOP also stressed on medically screening every individual and allowing only those found asymptomatic to return. It said that the number of buses and trains required will be decided by Delhi government officials and nodal officers appointed by other states. The secretary of the social welfare department PK Gupta has been appointed as the state nodal officer in Delhi’s case.

“Buses shall be used for transport of groups of persons. The buses will be sanitized and shall follow safe social distancing norms in seating. Commissioner Transport, MD of Delhi Transport Corporation and MD of Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation shall coordinate with state nodal officers and provide buses for the movement of the stranded persons from their respective places (mostly shelter homes) to the inter-state bus terminals/locations specified at the inter-state borders [sic],” the SOP said.

It further said: “Movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons is also allowed by special trains to be operated by Ministry of Railways. Railways will designate nodal officers for coordinating with states/UTs for their movement. Railways will also issue detailed guidelines for sale of ticket [sic].”