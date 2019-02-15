SC order on AAP vs Centre: Things in government to continue as they are, say babus

With the Supreme Court’s split verdict on the issue of services and the matter being referred to a larger bench, ex-bureaucrats and current officials said things will continue as they are in Delhi government, for now.

The division bench’s order maintained a status quo on the issue of who controlled the ‘services’ department, implying that the subject will continue to be the jurisdiction of the L-G, who is selected by the Centre.

“The MHA’s (ministry of home affairs) notification issued in 2015 has still not been scrapped by the Apex court. Had a decision come in one party’s (L-G or the government) favour, day to day working could have become a bit unstable for officers. The push and pull would have increased further,” said an officer in the government.

Former Delhi chief secretary Rakesh Mehta said the current situation will continue for some months at least as the new bench holds hearings in the case and then gives its judgement in the matter of services. “I hope the Kejriwal government fosters trust and confidence in the officers in the meantime. It is true that during the Congress’ rule in the city, officers were appointed keeping the CM in loop. But, there was also regular communication, despite differences, and a cordial relation was maintained between the L-G and the CM, which is missing now,” he said.

Officers, however, said that a lot of the “tussle” had eased out after the SC’s July 4 judgement.

Despite the Supreme Court’s verdict, government officials said there still was a lot of ambiguity, which often puts them in a tight spot. “The biggest problem we now face in some cases is whether to pass an order or notification in the L-G’s name or the minister’s. There are few files which have to go in the L-G’s name, but the minister concerned insists on clearing it only with his name,” said a senior bureaucrat.

In terms of their relation with the ministers of the Delhi government, officers said a lot has “changed for the better” ever since the flashpoint reached its peak after former chief secretary Anshu Prakash was ‘assaulted’ by AAP MLAs last year.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 10:34 IST