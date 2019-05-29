Signalling snag hits services on Metro’s Violet Line

Metro services on the Violet Line between Kashmere Gate and Mandi House metro stations were hit following a signalling snag on Tuesday evening.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that the snag occurred at around 7 pm and continued till late evening. “Trains on the section were running at a restricted speed. This resulted in some bunching of trains,” the DMRC said in a statement.

The DMRC said the service on other sections was normal.

The agency also took to twitter to inform its commuters about the glitch. “Violet Line Update. Slow movement of trains from Lal Quila towards Kashmere Gate. Normal service on all other lines. (sic.),” it said.

Officials from DMRC said that a team of technical experts attended the section to address the glitch.

Since the snag occurred at the peak hour it led to overcrowding of metro stations platforms and trains.

First Published: May 29, 2019 02:29 IST