Snipers, face-recognition cameras, jammers: Multi-level security in place in Delhi ahead of Republic Day

A multi-level security ring will be in place around Central Delhi and Rajpath for the Republic Day celebrations.

Around 5,500 personnel from Delhi police, National Security Guards and paramilitary forces will stand guard in Central and New Delhi areas on Friday and Saturday.

Senior officers said high-resolution face-recognising night-vision cameras and communication jammers will also be deployed. Spotters and snipers will also be deployed on the roofs of high rises in the area.

Delhi police’s NSG-trained Parakram teams will also be deployed at busy markets, shopping malls, monuments and important government buildings in the capital. Recently, there were inputs from the intelligence agencies reporting possible threat from terrorists groups.

Delhi police officers said they are conducting stringent security checks at various markets, malls and tourist places in the city, which witness heavy footfall. Police officers in plain clothes have been posted at such places. A senior police officer said the local police have checked if all the CCTV cameras are functioning.

Police said the Indian Air Force radars will also keep watch on the aerial activities in and around Delhi during the R-Day celebrations. Police said there would be surveillance on low-flying objects which go undetected by radars. Counter measures to deal with all forms of aerial threats are also in place, an officer said.

The CISF, which is on duty at the airport and Delhi Metro, has also tightened vigil. Along with additional deployment of commandos at Metro stations and increased number of anti-sabotage drills by the dog squad and bomb detection teams, plainclothes armed men have also been deployed inside airport terminals.

Read | Two Jaish men planning to ‘target’ markets, gas pipeline in Delhi held ahead of Republic Day celebrations

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 13:25 IST