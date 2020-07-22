St Stephen’s college warns about fake emails seeking donations in its name

delhi

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 23:12 IST

Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College on Wednesday issued a public warning against fake emails being sent on behalf of the institution seeking donations. The college said that it always made requests for donations only through its official website.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, college principal John Varghese said, “It is brought to the notice of all concerned that the college does not send out emails soliciting donations for causes. Official requests for donations are only made by the principal through the college website and through the official alumni association of St Stephen’s College, when authorised by him. There is no other person or body authorised to collect or solicit funds on behalf of college.”

Varghese warned that the use of the college’s name without permission can lead to legal action.

“The college name, college crest, college facade and alumni association of St Stephen’s College are all registered and under copyright. Use of any of these without proper permission will lead to appropriate legal action.”

“All are hereby warned not to encourage false demands and requests made by unauthorised persons or organisations. College will not be responsible for any losses incurred or for responses to such unofficial and unauthorised requests,” the principal said in the notice.

Varghese said that the notice has been issued upon receiving complaints of fake emails being sent to some people on the college’s behalf.

“We have issued a warning since are so many cases of hacking of email accounts of education institutions have surfaced these days. We wanted to make it clear that the college publishes all authorised information on its website and doesn’t send emails like that,” he said.

The college has not filed any police compliant in the matter as of now, he added