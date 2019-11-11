STUBBLE BURNING: Delhi minister writes to Capt, Khattar to take prompt action

delhi

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:57 IST

Delhi environment minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday wrote to the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana urging them for immediate action to stop stubble burning in their states.

Speaking to the media, Gahlot said that he also wrote to Union environment minister Prakash Jaavdekar over the issue and expressed displeasure as the meeting called by the Centre on November 9 on air pollution was not attended by the environment ministers from Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

“The major reason for the air pollution in the national capital is the stubble burning in the neighbouring states. Despite the Supreme Court’s intervention, the environment ministers of the four states did not attend the meeting,” Gahlot said.

In his letter to the two chief ministers, Gahlot urged them to take action against stubble burning and promote technology to stop this practice.