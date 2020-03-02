e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Students in Northeast Delhi get roses before exam, courtesy Delhi Police

Students in Northeast Delhi get roses before exam, courtesy Delhi Police

At least 46 people have died in Delhi violence which broke out in Jafrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad areas of Northeast district.

delhi Updated: Mar 02, 2020 11:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Police personnel distribute roses to students who have come to Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Khajoori Khas area of Northeast Delhi on Monday for their exams.
Delhi Police personnel distribute roses to students who have come to Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Khajoori Khas area of Northeast Delhi on Monday for their exams.(ANI Photo)
         

The Delhi Police welcomed the students who appeared for their board exams in violence-hit Northeast Delhi with roses on Monday.

The novel initiative was carried out at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Khajoori Khas area of Northeast Delhi. More than 40 people have been killed in the violence which broke out last week.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked the school principals to provide the list of the students, who would not be able to appear in the board exams. The board has decided to hold exams for these students at a later date.

“Considering the difficult situation that continues with some of the candidates, the CBSE is prepared to hold examinations at a later date for such candidates, who would not be able to appear for the examinations up to 7th March,” said the CBSE in a statement on Sunday.

The CBSE had cancelled the examinations scheduled for February 28 and 29, but had said that the ones from March 2 onwards will be held as scheduled.

The Delhi High Court had on Friday said that shifting the examination centres at this time is not a viable option and asked the Delhi Police to ensure proper security at the centres in the Northeast district of the national capital.

Meanwhile, the situation was peaceful but tense in the area on Sunday as four more bodies were fished out from drains in Gokalpuri and Shiv Vihar, news agency PTI reported. Heavy police deployment is continuing in these localities.

The Delhi Police said it has registered 254 FIRs and arrested or detained 903 persons in connection with the violence so far. Forty-one of the cases were registered under the Arms Act.

Last week’s violence in Jafrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad areas of northeast Delhi claimed 62 lives and left over 200 injured.

Will hear plea for FIR but don't expect court to prevent violence, says SC
Article 370 matter stays with 5-judge bench, SC accepts govt's stand
SC rejects Pawan Gupta's plea, but hanging of Delhi gangrape convicts could be delayed
Days after lashing out at Centre over Delhi violence, Rajinikanth's offer on CAA
'Find out what happened, can't come with half questions': Kohli fumes at reporter - WATCH
'What hell looks like': When 170 cars went up in flames during Delhi riots
Why BMW, Mercedes, Audi have been forced to livestream debut of new concept cars
Apple increases prices of its select iPhones: Check new prices vs old
