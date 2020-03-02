Students in Northeast Delhi get roses before exam, courtesy Delhi Police

delhi

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 11:50 IST

The Delhi Police welcomed the students who appeared for their board exams in violence-hit Northeast Delhi with roses on Monday.

The novel initiative was carried out at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Khajoori Khas area of Northeast Delhi. More than 40 people have been killed in the violence which broke out last week.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked the school principals to provide the list of the students, who would not be able to appear in the board exams. The board has decided to hold exams for these students at a later date.

“Considering the difficult situation that continues with some of the candidates, the CBSE is prepared to hold examinations at a later date for such candidates, who would not be able to appear for the examinations up to 7th March,” said the CBSE in a statement on Sunday.

The CBSE had cancelled the examinations scheduled for February 28 and 29, but had said that the ones from March 2 onwards will be held as scheduled.

The Delhi High Court had on Friday said that shifting the examination centres at this time is not a viable option and asked the Delhi Police to ensure proper security at the centres in the Northeast district of the national capital.

Meanwhile, the situation was peaceful but tense in the area on Sunday as four more bodies were fished out from drains in Gokalpuri and Shiv Vihar, news agency PTI reported. Heavy police deployment is continuing in these localities.

The Delhi Police said it has registered 254 FIRs and arrested or detained 903 persons in connection with the violence so far. Forty-one of the cases were registered under the Arms Act.

Last week’s violence in Jafrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad areas of northeast Delhi claimed 62 lives and left over 200 injured.