Temperature to remain over 40°C for next 3 days in Delhi

Sultry conditions persisted in the national capital on Wednesday. With the easterly winds still reaching Delhi, there is a possibility of very light rain and thunderstorm activity on Thursday, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which is the representative of Delhi weather, recorded day temperature at 42.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average. The minimum settled at 29.8 degrees C, also two notches above normal.

However, Ayanagar and Palam weather stations recorded maximum temperature at 44.6 degrees C, three notches above normal. Humidity levels oscillated between 31 and 54%, the official said.

“Temperatures have increased by almost two degrees over the last two days as the effect of easterly winds has subsided Cloudy conditions will prevail over the city on Thursday. There is a possibility of thunderstorm with gusty winds up to 40 kmph and very light rain in isolated pockets,” said an official of the IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre (RWFC).

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 42 and 30 degrees C over the next three days.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 03:43 IST