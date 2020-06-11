Three held for attack on Inderlok police post, several cops injured

delhi

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 23:14 IST

Three men were arrested after they, along with four others, barged into the Inderlok police post in north Delhi on Wednesday night and attacked with sticks and rods the policemen present there.

Police said one of the men also opened fire at the police personnel, but no one was injured.

The in-charge of the police post was rushed to the hospital after sustaining injuries on his head. A few others sustained minor injuries, senior police officers said on Thursday.

The arrested men have been charged with attempt to murder, among other offences.

Narrating the sequence of events, police said that around 8.30pm, a man named Mohammed Akhlaq, who runs a bakery in Inderlok, came to the police post and complained against one Sadaqeen, the son of the land owner of his bakery, and two others. Akhlaq said the three tried to take away some of his bakery items and when he resisted they assaulted him.

“On this, the personnel from the police post went to the suspect’s house and brought Sadaqeen and two others to the post for further questioning. After some time, all three were allowed to go and they left. But they later returned with three to four more men armed with sticks, rods and pistols,” a senior officer, who did not wish to be named, said.

The officer said the men attacked the police personnel and threatened them for detaining Sadaqeen. “During this, one of the persons, later identified as Naved, opened fire at the police team, but the bullet did not hit anyone. At least four others were pelting stones on policemen from outside,” the officer said.

To disperse the attackers, the police post in-charge sub inspector Pankaj Thakran fired two rounds with his service pistol.

“The attackers then tried to flee, but the policemen managed to catch three of them, including Sadaqeen and his two aides Ashiqeen and Shahrukh. Naved, who had opened fired, however, managed to escape with five to six others,” the above mentioned officer said.

A CCTV footage of the incident, showing the men attacking the policemen was also widely shared on social media on Thursday.

Although HT cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video clip circulating on social media, the CCTV video shows two men entering the police post. They are followed by four others. The group starts attacking the police personnel outside the compound. As a clash breaks out, some more men can be spotted attacking the policemen with sticks and throwing stones at them. The clip also shows the attackers running away as the policemen chase and catch two of them.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Monika Bhardwaj said they have identified the remaining suspects and efforts to arrest them are under way.

“The arrested men have been charged with attempt to murder and under other relevant sections of the IPC,” Bhardwaj said.