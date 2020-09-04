e-paper
Three, including doctor arrested for forging Covid-19 reports: Police

Three, including doctor arrested for forging Covid-19 reports: Police

“We got a complaint from a reputed lab that some people enquired from them whether the results shown to them were authentic. However, after going through reports it found that all test reports were forged. After this, the lab complaint at Hauz Khas Police station,” Atul Thakur, DCP, Delhi Police, told reporters.

delhi Updated: Sep 04, 2020 18:04 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
Speaking to reporters, the police said that some patients had approached the lab asking it whether the Covid-19 reports were true, upon which it was found that those were forged, following which the three were arrested.
Speaking to reporters, the police said that some patients had approached the lab asking it whether the Covid-19 reports were true, upon which it was found that those were forged, following which the three were arrested.
         

Three persons including a doctor were arrested for forging Covid-19 test reports of patients after a complaint by a reputed lab, the police said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, the police said that some patients had approached the lab asking it whether the Covid-19 reports were true, upon which it was found that those were forged, following which the three were arrested.

“We got a complaint from a reputed lab that some people enquired from them whether the results shown to them were authentic. However, after going through reports it found that all test reports were forged. After this, the lab complaint at Hauz Khas Police station,” Atul Thakur, DCP, Delhi Police, told reporters.

Giving further details about the case, he added, “After questioning doctor Atul Parashar, he agreed to his crime. He had acquaintances namely Amit Singh and Sonu. The latter used to visit Covid-19 patients after wearing PPE kits at their residences and took samples from them. Amit then used to make forged reports, which the doctor then used to share with clients. After this, the trio used to destroy samples.”

“While the three have been arrested, more arrests will be made in the case,” he said further.

