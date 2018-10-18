To check on illegal unipoles, EDMC links app with Google

The east Delhi municipal corporation (EDMC) has linked its citizen mobile application – EDMC311 – with Google map services to keep a check on illegal unipoles (bearing advertisement hoardings) under its jurisdiction. This will help citizens and authorised advertisement companies to monitor all unipoles online, an EDMC official said.

Unipole signs are an advertising sign frame structure mounted atop a single pole or column.

Aman Rajput, EDMC’s assistant commissioner (advertisement), said the corporation has geo-mapped all the 128 authorised unipoles in the region and this information would be available on the mobile app. The location of the unipoles will appear in the form of “bubbles” on the corporation’s mobile application.

“By clicking on the bubble, people will get all information such as pole number, longitude and latitude, name of the advertising company allowed to use the pole, etc. If any illegal unipole comes up, the citizens, monitoring team officers and the responsible advertising company of the cluster will come to know,” Rajput said.

He said if agencies responsible for advertisement in their cluster do not inform officials about any illegal unipoles, they would also face action.

East Delhi mayor Bipin Bihari said the initiative would help the corporation identify illegal unipoles put up for advertising under their jurisdiction.

“It will not only bring transparency in workings of the EDMC but also increase awareness among citizens about the efforts of the corporation. It is our aim to generate awareness and curb illegal activities in the EDMC areas,” Rai said in an official statement.

Rajput added that the move would also help companies who want to advertise their products at a particular location. “All the interested agency will have to do is to download the citizen app and click on the location where it wants the advertisement to come up. They will get details of the concerned agency which has been authorised for advertisement in the area,” he said.

