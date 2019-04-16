Two Delhi teens who stole bikes to ‘patrol like cops’, held

Two teenagers were apprehended by the police on Sunday from central Delhi for allegedly stealing numerous two-wheelers.

The police said, the teenagers, students of class 8 and 9 “aspired to be policemen” and stole the two-wheelers for “joyrides and patrol the city like the police”.

Eleven two-wheelers were recovered by the police from different areas of the city such as Paharganj, Pitampura, Sadar Bazar, and Loni in Ghaziabad.

According to the police, the boys would steal a vehicle and then abandoned it when it ran out of fuel.

The boys, aged 16 and 17, were spotted riding a scooter without a helmet during a regular picket checking.

“When we stopped them and asked them for the vehicle’s documents, they said the vehicle belonged to them even though they didn’t have the documents. They claimed that they had not stolen it,” a police officer, not authorised to talk the media, said.

“One of them looked suspicious to us. When both the boys were questioned again, they broke down and admitted that they had stolen the vehicle,” he added.

On further questioning, the police said it was found that the duo had stolen at least two dozen two-wheelers from various locations in central Delhi.

“They said they used to unlock old two-wheelers with a spare set of bike keys. They would try the spare keys on several vehicles and would flee with the one that unlocked. They would then ride it until the vehicle ran out of fuel and then abandon it,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) MS Randhawa said the police have recovered 11 two-wheelers, which the two boys had abandoned.

“A bike they had stolen from Paharganj was found abandoned in Pitampura. One stolen from Nand Nagri was found in Naraina. Another stolen from Sadar Bazar was found abandoned in Punjabi Bagh and one in Loni, Ghaziabad. So far, the owners of eight such vehicles have been traced,” the DCP said.

“The two teenagers have been apprehended for auto theft,” he added.

Police said that during questioning, the two boys told them that they wanted to become policemen.

“The duo said they used to steal bikes for joyrides. They said they used to roam around the city like policemen out on patrolling,” said the officer.

The boys study at different government schools in central Delhi. Police said the older boy is the son of a factory worker and a class 9 student.

The other teenager is a class 8 student and his father an e-rickshaw driver, police said.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 09:13 IST