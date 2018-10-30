Two train changes on Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri stretch of Delhi Metro that opens on Wednesday

From October 31, the Delhi Metro will expand its network to north-east Delhi by connecting the section between Shiv Vihar and Trilokpuri on the Pink Line. However, the travel on the 17.8-km elevated corridor will not be an easy feat for commuters.

Though a direct line, commuters will have to change trains twice to reach Trilokpuri from Shiv Vihar, a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson said on Monday.

In a media preview of the section before the inauguration on October 31, Metro officials said that commuters boarding from Shiv Vihar — one end of the Pink Line — will have to first change train at Maujpur station, and if they do not manage to board the train destined to go to Trilokpuri, they will have to switch trains again at the IP Extension Metro station.

At Maujpur, commuters will have to change platforms. However, just like at Mayur Vihar Phase-I (Blue Line), the change will be seamless as the platform is designed as an island, where the same space is divided into two platforms, the DMRC said.

“The services between Trilokpuri and IP Extension will be run on a single line,which means that the train which reaches Trilokpuri will have to be turned back towards IP Extension, causing the delay,” said Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communications), DMRC.

This means that only one in every three trains from IP Extension will head to Trilokpuri.

While the general frequency of trains on this section will be 5 minutes and 12 seconds, the waiting time for trains towards Trilokpuri will be 15 minutes and 36 seconds. Estimates show that the distance between Shiv Vihar and Trilokpuri will be completed in 35 minutes. But, it does not include time taken for the train changes.

Metro officials explained that this is being done as a temporary arrangement at Trilokpuri till the process of land acquisition is completed. However, the changeover process at Maujpur will continue till they make operational Delhi Metro’s Phase-IV. The completion of the Majlis Park-Maujpur route under Phase-IV will complete the loop with the Pink Line, giving seamless passage to commuters in the future.

“We always plan for the future. The changeover would not require as much effort as it sounds on paper. Once commuters get used to it, it will be easy,” Dayal said. The DMRC said the Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section, having 15 elevated stations, would make commute shorter, faster and cheaper. For example, passengers travelling from Dilshal Garden to Anand Vihar ISBT currently take 50 minutes to complete their journey, as they have to reach Kashmere Gate using the Red Line, take the Violet Line to reach Mandi House, and then board a train on the Blue Line to reach Anand Vihar, covering 19 stations on the route.

However, commuters now will be able to complete the trip in just 19 minutes, covering just eight stations.

