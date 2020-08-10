Two wanted men arrested for ‘terrorising’ Najafgarh businesses

delhi

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 00:00 IST

Police on Sunday said they arrested two men allegedly involved in several serious cases, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion and smuggling of illegal firearms, in the national capital region (NCR). Three pistols and 10 cartridges were recovered from them, they said.

One of them, identified as 36-year-old Rishi Raj alias Lambu, had been extorting jewellers and property dealers in areas of southwest Delhi such as Najafgarh and Bindapur and would demand protection money, said senior police officers.

“His associates, on his direction, would fire at shops and make extortion demands. His gang had committed three back-to-back firing and extortion attempts at two prominent jewellery showrooms in Najafgarh and a property dealer’s office in Bindapur on June 23. Two persons involved in the firing incidents were later arrested after a brief shootout on July 1,” said deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse.

DCP Alphonse said that Raj was wanted in a case registered under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). “A reward of ₹1 lakh was announced on Raj’s arrest,” said the DCP, adding that the other arrested man, 10-year-old Love Kumar Tomar was wanted by the Uttar Pradesh Police in a murder case and was previously involved in eight crimes.

In December last year, the DCP said, Tomar’s friend Nishu was allegedly murdered by his step-mother and her brother over some dispute at their village in Uttar Pradesh’s Baraut . Tomar decided to take revenge and, within a fortnight, he and his associates went to the village and opened fire at the duo, killing the woman and injuring her brother.

“While his associates were arrested by the UP Police, Tomar had been evading his arrest since then. He is a close associate of Raj and supplies illegal firearms and ammunition to him,” DCP Alphonse said.

Officials said that Raj and Tomar were arrested on Saturday morning after they received a tip. Raj’s interrogation, an officer said, revealed that he was first arrested in 2004 in a theft case.

In 2019 while lodged in Bhondsi jail, Raj came in contact with gangster Naresh Shetty and they planned to extort jewellers and property dealers in Najafgarh and adjoining areas. After Raj came out of jail early this year, Shetty arranged his key associates for him and execute the extortions.

“The associates of Shetty and Raj fired at the showrooms to terrorise the owners. They used to throw paper slips containing names of the gang leaders and demanded ₹1 core or ₹50 lakh as protection money,” said an officer from the team that arrested Raj and Tomar.