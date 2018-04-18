Uber driver arrested for masturbating in front of passenger in Delhi

An Uber driver was arrested for allegedly masturbating while ferrying a woman passenger in his cab, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the night of April 15 in Lutyens’ Delhi. The accused, identified as Shokeen Khan, was arrested and was found to be having a fake driving licence, they said.

The woman had booked the cab from the airport. She saw the driver masturbating at the wheel. When the cab reached near Janpath, she asked the driver to stop near a police vehicle. The driver fled the spot but was later nabbed, police said.

Uber in a statement said they were cooperating with the probe.

A spokesperson of the cab aggregator said, “What’s been described is deplorable and something no one should ever go through. We’re working with local authorities to support their investigation and proceedings in any way possible.”

A taekwondo instructor was arrested a few days ago for allegedly flashing and masturbating in front of two women in the Vasant Kunj area of southwest Delhi.